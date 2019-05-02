Groups sue L.A. County over approval of massive housing development, citing wildfire risk

Two environmental groups have filed suit against Los Angeles County to block construction of a massive new housing development in the northern part of the county, saying officials did not properly study its environmental impacts.

Filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the lawsuit said the 1,300-acre Northlake development would increase the risk of wildfires, pave over a pristine stream and harm the local mountain lion population.

