U.S. Powerball drawn for $768 million, third largest jackpot in history

March 27 (Reuters) - A lucky ticket holder could be $768 million richer on Wednesday night after the drawing of the third largest U.S. Powerball jackpot in the lottery’s history, officials said.

The winning numbers are 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and Powerball 12.

The jackpot surpassed the $600 million mark for the fourth time in history last week for the price of a $2 ticket, officials said.

This week’s draw nudged into third place when it topped the $758 million Powerball total in August 2017.

No winning tickets were immediately announced. The estimated one-time cash payout option is more than $465 million, the lottery said in a press release.

The next Powerball draw was scheduled for Saturday, March 30. (Reporting by Rich McKay; editing by Darren Schuettler)