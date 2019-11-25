Westlaw News
November 25, 2019 / 8:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Skadden advises LVMH on $16.2 bln Tiffany takeover bid

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Lawyers from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom advised French luxury goods maker LVMH Moët Hennessy on its $16.2 billion deal to buy Tiffany & Co, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Skadden mergers and acquisitions partners Howard Ellin and Sean Doyle in New York and Armand Grumberg and Arash Attar-Rezvani in Paris led the firm’s team representing LVMH, the law firm said in a statement on Monday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pOR5IG

