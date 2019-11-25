IN BRIEF: Skadden advises LVMH on $16.2 bln Tiffany takeover bid

Lawyers from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom advised French luxury goods maker LVMH Moët Hennessy on its $16.2 billion deal to buy Tiffany & Co, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Skadden mergers and acquisitions partners Howard Ellin and Sean Doyle in New York and Armand Grumberg and Arash Attar-Rezvani in Paris led the firm’s team representing LVMH, the law firm said in a statement on Monday.

