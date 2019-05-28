Westlaw News
May 28, 2019 / 9:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch joins Paul Weiss

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Loretta Lynch, former U.S. attorney general in the Obama administration, has joined law firm Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison in its litigation department, the New York-based firm said on Tuesday.

Lynch, age 60, will represent companies, corporate boards and individuals in federal and state investigations, criminal prosecutions and high-stakes enforcement actions, the firm said. Founded in 1875, Paul Weiss has about 1,000 lawyers worldwide.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Qx7aLX

