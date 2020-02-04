IN BRIEF: GC who led Quality Care Properties' acquisition joins Magellan Health

Magellan Health Inc, a U.S. healthcare plan and pharmacy benefits manager with a net revenue of more than $7.3 billion for fiscal 2018, has tapped the ex-top lawyer of Quality Care Properties as its general counsel and corporate secretary.

Phoenix, Arizona-based Magellan announced its hire of David Haddock on Monday in a statement. Haddock succeeds Daniel Gregoire, who Magellan Health in November said would transition to retirement on Dec. 31, 2019 after nearly 20 years as general counsel.

