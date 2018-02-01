Conservation group sues Maine governor over wind power moratorium

An environmental advocacy group has filed a lawsuit against Maine’s Republican Governor Paul LePage, arguing that his recent executive order placing a moratorium on wind turbine permits is unconstitutional.

Filed on Tuesday in state court in Cumberland County, the lawsuit by the Boston-based Conservation Law Foundation said the moratorium violates the state constitution’s separation of powers clause because the governor is thwarting the state legislature’s efforts to encourage wind energy.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DQzBgX