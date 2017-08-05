FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 days ago
U.S. Marines conducting search and rescue operation after aviation 'mishap' off Australia
August 5, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 7 days ago

U.S. Marines conducting search and rescue operation after aviation 'mishap' off Australia

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Marine Corps said on Saturday an active search and rescue operation was underway for servicemembers involved in an aviation "mishap" off the east coast of Australia.

The incident involved a MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, the III Marine Expeditionary Force based in Okinawa, Japan, said on its Twitter account.

"Ship's small boats and aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group are conducting the search and rescue operations," the tweet said. "We will provide more details as they become available." (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Gareth Jones)

