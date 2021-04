Credit Suisse still unloading Discovery shares after Archegos-related loss - CNBC

April 13 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG is still unloading its positions in media company Discovery Inc after losses relating to Archegos Capital Management, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing traders.

Archegos, a New York investment fund run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, collapsed last month when its debt-laden bets on media companies including ViacomCBS unraveled. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)