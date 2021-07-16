Inflows into U.S. bond funds dip on inflation jitters, Lipper finds

(Reuters) - Money inflows into U.S. bond funds fell in the week to July 14 after data showing higher inflation reinforced expectations the Fed may raise its interest rates soon.

FILE PHOTO: People are seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Data from Refinitiv Lipper showed U.S. bonds received a net inflow of $4.8 billion in the week, a 45% drop compared with the previous week.

This week’s data from U.S. Labor Department showed the consumer price index rose by the most in 13 years in June.

U.S. high-yield bonds witnessed outflows worth $1.6 billion, the most in four weeks.

Graphic: Fund flows into U.S. equities bonds and money market:

U.S taxable bond funds and municipal bond funds saw a big dip in inflows, the data showed.

Meanwhile, investors turned net buyers of U.S. equities in the week. U.S. growth funds received $1.6 billion, the largest inflow in four weeks.

By contrast, U.S. value funds witnessed net selling for a fourth straight week.

Among specialist funds, investors purchased health care sector funds worth $1.2 billion, the biggest weekly inflow this year.

Graphic: Fund flows into U.S. growth and value funds:

Graphic: Flows into U.S. equity sector funds:

Investors sold $31.2 billion worth of U.S. money market funds, marking their largest outflow in seven months.

Graphic: Flows into U.S. bond funds: