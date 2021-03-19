Money flows into U.S. equity funds climb to a five-week high: Lipper

(Reuters) - Investment flows into U.S. equity funds jumped to a five-week high in the week ended March 17, buoyed by optimism over a massive stimulus package and on expectations that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance would remain dovish.

FILE PHOTO: Morning sunlight falls on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of Thursday's trading session in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

U.S. equity mutual funds pocketed a net inflow of $20.1 billion in the week, which marked a sixth straight week of net buying, data from Refinitiv Lipper showed.

The inflows were led by U.S. small cap funds and mid-cap funds, seeing net purchases of $3.6 billion and $2.1 billion respectively. On the other hand, large-cap funds had an inflow of just $251 million.

Among sector funds, investors turned net buyers of tech funds this week, purchasing $832 million, as tech stocks appeared attractive at lower valuations after witnessing sharp selling in the prior weeks.

Investors were sanguine ahead of a two-day Fed policy meeting at which the central bank signalled its intent to keep rates near zero until at least 2024, also predicting a fast economic recovery from the pandemic.

However, U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday, with banks leading the way after the Fed let expire a temporary capital buffer relief put in place to ease a pandemic-driven stress in the funding mark.

Meanwhile, investors bought $9.72 billion in U.S. bond funds in the week, compared with $1.32 billion in the preceding week.

U.S. Taxable bond funds had an inflow of $7.9 billion, while U.S. municipal funds saw an inflow of $9.3 billion.

Investors turned net buyers of U.S. High yield funds, buying $260 million, after dumping $5.5. billion in the last week.

On the other hand, U.S. money market funds see net sales of $5.3 billion, the first outflow in six weeks.

