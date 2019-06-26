MONEY MARKETS-Dollar LIBOR posts biggest rise since April

June 26 (Reuters) - The interest rate banks charge each other to borrow dollars for three months recorded its biggest rise in 11 weeks on Wednesday in the wake of remarks from Federal Reserve officials which cooled expectations for an aggressive rate decrease next month.

The three-month London interbank offered rate jumped to 2.32988%, up 1.86 basis points which was its steepest single-day increase since a 2.22 basis-point rise on April 10.

Three-month LIBOR was 2.3115% the day before, which was the lowest since August 2018.

LIBOR is the benchmark rate for $200 trillion worth of dollar-denominated financial products, mainly interest rate swaps and floating-rate loans.

On Tuesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank still assesses the economy as strong amid unemployment near a five-decade low and inflation close to its 2% target. However, policy-makers including himself are grappling with the risk from trade tension and signs of softening price growth and whether those factors warrant the need for the Fed to lower rates.

Also on Tuesday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who argued for a rate cut at last week’s Fed policy meeting, said he does not think the U.S. central bank needs to cut interest rates by a half-percentage point at its next meeting on July 30-31.