U.S. banks 'well-positioned' to manage adverse market conditions -OCC spokesman

WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. banking system has strong capital and liquidity and is well-positioned to manage more adverse market conditions, a spokesman for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said on Wednesday.

In a statement to Reuters, Bryan Hubbard said the banking regulator was monitoring the effects of falling stock markets on the 1,300 institutions it oversees and would share any relevant information with fellow supervisors.