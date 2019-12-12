Bonds News
December 12, 2019 / 8:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

NY Fed boosts repo offerings for year-end period

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve will up the amount of liquidity it provides to overnight lending markets during a critical period at year end, the regional central bank said on Thursday.

The Fed announced a total of 10 longer-term operations in the market for repurchase agreements, or repo. The longest term repo will last 32 days and be offered on Monday, which is expected to be a tough day for liquidity. That offering will be for a minimum of $50 billion. Most of the term operations will last about two weeks. (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below