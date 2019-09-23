U.S. Treasury to begin releasing post-trade Treasury volumes-official

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury will work with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to begin releasing aggregated post-trade Treasuries securities volumes data available on a weekly basis starting next year, a Treasury official said on Monday.

The release of the data will ensure a level playing field for all market participants in the $16 trillion Treasuries market, Justin Muzinich, deputy secretary of the Treasury, said at a conference sponsored by the New York Federal Reserve. (Reporting by John McCrank and Jonnelle Marte, Editing by Franklin Paul)