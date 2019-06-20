Bonds News
MONEY MARKETS-LIBOR posts biggest drop since 2009 after Fed meeting

June 20 (Reuters) - The interest rate banks charge each other to borrow dollars for three months on Thursday recorded its steepest one-day drop in a decade after the Federal Reserve signaled it was ready to lower borrowing costs in a bid to counter slowing economic growth.

The three-month London interbank offered rate declined to 2.34313%, down 4.3 basis points for its biggest single-day fall since a 5.5 basis point decline on May 21, 2009.

LIBOR is the benchmark rate for $200 trillion worth of dollar-denominated financial products, mainly interest rate swaps and floating-rate loans.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank’s rate-setting group, said on Wednesday it “will act as appropriate to sustain” the economic expansion.

In midday U.S. trading, federal funds futures implied traders saw a 100% likelihood the Fed would cut the target range on short-term interest rates by a quarter point to 2.00%-2.25% at its next policy meeting in six weeks, CME Group’s FedWatch program showed.

The fed funds complex implied traders are pricing in about a 34% possibility that the Fed would lower short-term rates by at least 100 basis points by year-end, up from 27% late on Wednesday, according to CME FedWatch.

