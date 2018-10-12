U.s. probes potential dumping of Chinese mattresses

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States is investigating alleged dumping of China-made mattresses after complaints from several U.S. manufacturers, including Leggett & Platt Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc and others, the Department of Commerce said on Friday.

Other privately held companies — Corsicana Mattress Co, Elite Comfort Solutions, Future Foam Inc, FXI Inc, Innocor Inc, Kolcraft Enterprises Inc and Serta Simmons Bedding LLC — also signed the petition asking Commerce to investigate, the department said. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)