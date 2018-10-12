FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
October 12, 2018 / 2:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.s. probes potential dumping of Chinese mattresses

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States is investigating alleged dumping of China-made mattresses after complaints from several U.S. manufacturers, including Leggett & Platt Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc and others, the Department of Commerce said on Friday.

Other privately held companies — Corsicana Mattress Co, Elite Comfort Solutions, Future Foam Inc, FXI Inc, Innocor Inc, Kolcraft Enterprises Inc and Serta Simmons Bedding LLC — also signed the petition asking Commerce to investigate, the department said. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.