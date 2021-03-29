McDonald's hires new general counsel to head legal staff

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp on Monday said it hired Desiree Ralls-Morrison as general counsel and corporate secretary.

Ralls-Morrison will start at the Chicago-based company on April 26, after previously serving in the same role at Boston Scientific Corp, McDonald’s said.

McDonald’s has been searching for a permanent general counsel since Jerome Krulewitch retired from the position in October, citing a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Mahrukh Hussain is currently serving in the role on an interim basis. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Leslie Adler)