McDonald's expands loyalty program to some New York City customers

FILE PHOTO: A McDonald's restaurant sign is seen in San Diego, California March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) -McDonald’s Corp expanded its MyMcDonald’s Rewards program to some New York City customers on Wednesday, according to emails received by local users of its app.

The Chicago-based chain started testing the loyalty program, which lets subscribers earn points they can redeem on burgers and fries, late last year in a few markets.

The company plans to expand the program nationally in the United States through the second half of this year, Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said during a June 2 conference at investment firm Bernstein, according to a transcript.

“We’ve been really pleased with what we’ve seen in Phoenix and New England where we’ve tested it,” he said, with the tests aimed at making sure the program worked without slowing down drive-through operations.

He said McDonald’s expects to have rolled out the program in its six biggest markets - including the U.S., Canada and possibly Germany - by the end of 2022.

“Loyalty becomes the gateway to knowing your customer,” he said, adding the U.S. market will let the company see how much the program can boost sales.