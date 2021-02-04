McKinsey reaches $573 mln settlement over role in opioid crisis

Feb 4 (Reuters) - McKinsey & Co, the consulting firm, has agreed to pay $573 million to resolve investigations by most U.S. states over its alleged role in helping “turbocharging” sales of opioids, fueling a nationwide epidemic.

The settlement with 47 states, the District of Columbia and five territories was announced by multiple state attorneys general.

“This crisis is fundamentally one of overprescribing,” North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said at a press conference. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)