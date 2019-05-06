CORRECTED-U.S. reports 60 more measles cases from last week

(Corrects lead to show total number is for reported cases year-to-date)

May 6 (Reuters) - The number of measles cases reported in the United States this year rose by 60 last week, bringing the total number of cases so far in 2019 to 764, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

The number was up 8.5 percent since the most recent tally of 704 last week. The cases are the highest since 1994, the CDC said bit.ly/2ZZRSUn.