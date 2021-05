FILE PHOTO: An Aeromexico airplane prepares to land on the airstrip at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City, Mexico, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico said on Tuesday that it ruled out an impact on its operations to and from the United States after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgraded Mexico’s aviation safety rating.