NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury has reached a verdict in the drug-trafficking trial of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, a court official said on Tuesday.

Guzman, 61, is charged with 10 criminal counts, including drug trafficking and engaging in a criminal enterprise as leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel Editing by Alistair Bell)