Mexican president says could recognize Biden win next week

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador listens to the national anthem as he arrives to address the nation on his second anniversary as President of Mexico, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he would immediately respond to the result of the U.S. presidential election if the electoral college definitively rules on the outcome next week.

Lopez Obrador is one of the last world leaders to not congratulate U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the November election. Lopez Obrador said his government had not yet been in contact with the Biden team.