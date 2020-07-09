Ford says restrictions at Mexico plants producing auto parts "not sustainable"

MEXICO CITY, July 9 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Thursday said restrictions imposed by Mexico’s Chihuahua state on staffing at factories producing vital car parts was “not sustainable”, but that it would not impact production next week in Ford’s U.S. plants.

Kumar Galhotra, Ford president for Americas and International Markets Group, said Chihuahua had limited employee attendance to 50% in plants in a state where Ford has “several suppliers”.

“With our U.S. plants running at 100 percent, that is not sustainable,” he said in a statement. “While we do not expect any impact to production next week, we are continuing to work with government officials on ways to safely and constructively resume remaining production.” (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Drazen Jorgic)