U.S. agency must face claims over Mexico border pollution-ruling

A federal agency responsible for water quality along the U.S.-Mexico border must face a claim by an environmental group that it violated the Clean Water Act by allowing pollution discharges into the San Diego area without a permit, a federal judge in California ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Miller in San Diego said the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) does not have sovereign immunity against the Clean Water Act (CWA) claim, part of a lawsuit filed in July by the advocacy group Surfrider Foundation.

