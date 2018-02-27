FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 4:24 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

US refiners want bilateral sugar deal reviewed-Mexico industry official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S sugar refiners have asked for a review of a sugar trade deal signed with Mexico, the head of Mexico’s sugar chamber, Juan Cortina, said on Tuesday, amid rumbling commercial friction between the two neighbors.

Cortina said he was not overly concerned by the news, delivered to his chamber by the U.S. Department of Commerce, that U.S. refiners who want to take a fresh look at a deal signed in June.

The agreement, signed just before the United States, Mexico and Canada sat down to the renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), sought to resolve a years-long dispute between the governments. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)

