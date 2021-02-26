Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Mexico sees USMCA as tool for post-COVID economic recovery

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: A man crosses the Paso del Norte border bridge towards El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a virtual meeting on Friday that Mexico sees the USMCA regional trade deal as an important tool for post-COVID economic recovery.

Clouthier added that Mexico is available to help U.S. President Joe Biden review problems of supply chain interruptions that were triggered by the pandemic.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by Anthony Esposito

