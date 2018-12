GENEVA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The United States won a legal battle over “dolphin safe” tuna-labelling on Friday, when the World Trade Organization’s appeals judges dismissed Mexico’s argument that the U.S. labelling rules violated WTO rules.

More than 10 years after the dispute first came to the WTO in October 2008, the WTO ruling ended Mexico’s claim that U.S. labelling rules unfairly penalised its fishing industry.