Mexico says no deal on U.S. vaccine sharing; talks to continue

Mexico's President Manuel Lopez Obrador listens from the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, during a virtual bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, who is in Washington, U.S., March 1, 2021. Mexico's Presidency Office/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that although he did not reach a deal with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden about sharing vaccines against COVID-19, the two countries will study the possibilities.

Biden showed great understanding for Mexico’s position and the two sides agreed to keep talking, Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference, a day after a virtual meeting between the two leaders.