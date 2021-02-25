Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

U.S. Secretary of State, Mexico's foreign minister to talk Friday

By Reuters Staff

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Mexico’s foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard will hold a virtual meeting on Friday morning, Mexico’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Blinken and Ebrard are due to discuss how to address the root causes of Central American immigration, opportunities for economic growth and job creation with a new regional trade deal, and the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Alex Richardson

