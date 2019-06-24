Cyclical Consumer Goods
Pompeo to discuss building global coalition during UAE visit - embassy

DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mission in the United Arab Emirates said on Monday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would discuss “building a global coalition to counter the world’s largest state sponsor of terror” during his visit to Abu Dhabi.

Pompeo arrived in the UAE capital after a visit to Saudi Arabia. A senior U.S. State Department official earlier said the United States is building a coalition with its allies to protect Gulf shipping lanes by having “eyes on all shipping”, following attacks on oil tankers that Washington has blamed on Iran. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous, Editing by William Maclean)

