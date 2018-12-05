Industrials
December 5, 2018 / 10:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Search under way after U.S. military aircraft 'mishap' off Japan

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Two U.S. Marine Corps aircraft have been involved in a “mishap” in the skies off the coast of Japan, leaving seven U.S. military personnel missing, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

The Marine Corps offered little information in a statement about the incident. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said one of the aircraft was an F/A 18 fighter jet while the other was a KC-130 refueling aircraft, with a combined total of seven personnel aboard. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.