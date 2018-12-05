Search under way after U.S. military aircraft 'mishap' off Japan

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Two U.S. Marine Corps aircraft have been involved in a “mishap” in the skies off the coast of Japan, leaving seven U.S. military personnel missing, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

The Marine Corps offered little information in a statement about the incident. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said one of the aircraft was an F/A 18 fighter jet while the other was a KC-130 refueling aircraft, with a combined total of seven personnel aboard. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali, editing by G Crosse)