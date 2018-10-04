FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 11:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pentagon sees China as a 'growing risk' to U.S. defense industry

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - China represents a “significant and growing risk” to the supply of materials vital to the U.S. military, according to a new Pentagon-led report that seeks to mend weaknesses in core U.S. industries vital to national security.

The almost 150-page report, seen by Reuters on Thursday ahead of its formal release on Friday, concluded there are nearly 300 vulnerabilities that could affect critical materials and components essential to the U.S. military.

Reuters was first to report on the study’s major conclusions on Tuesday. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler)

