June 19, 2018 / 9:40 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. Marines awards amphibious vehicle deal to BAE -U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Marine Corps has awarded to BAE Systems PLC a contract to deliver its next generation of wheeled amphibious combat vehicles for transporting Marines from ship to shore under hostile conditions, according to a U.S. official and a person familiar with the decision.

The new vehicles will replace the aging fleet of flat bottomed amphibious assault vehicles that have been in service since 1972 and are expensive to maintain. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Mike Stone; Editing by Sandra Maler)

