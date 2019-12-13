Russia raises concerns over new U.S. ballistic missile test - RIA

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it was alarmed after the United States tested a ground-launched ballistic missile that would have been prohibited under the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty, the RIA news agency reported.

The United States carried out the test on Thursday. Washington formally withdrew from the 1987 INF pact with Russia in August after determining that Moscow was violating the treaty, an accusation the Kremlin has denied. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Angus MacSwan)