WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Sales of U.S. military equipment to foreign governments fell slightly in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30 to $55.4 billion from $55.6 billion a year earlier, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

Looser restrictions on sales under the Trump administration had increased foreign military sales by 33 percent from 2017 to 2018. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, D.C.)