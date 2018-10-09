FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 6:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. foreign military sales total $55.6 bln, up 33 pct - U.S. official

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Sales of U.S. military equipment to foreign governments rose 33 percent this year, to $55.6 billion, a U.S. administration official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The increase in sales came in part because the Trump administration rolled out a new “Buy American” plan in April that loosened regulations around sales while encouraging U.S. officials to take a bigger role in increasing business overseas for the U.S. weapons industry. (Reporting by Mike Stone Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

