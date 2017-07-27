FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 5:43 PM / in 20 days

REFILE-U.S. Army chief had no advance knowledge of Trump's transgender ban

1 Min Read

(Fixes typographical error in headline to make it "advance" instead of "advanced")

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The chief of staff of the U.S. Army, General Mark Milley, said on Thursday he had no advance knowledge of President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender individuals from the military before his announcement via Twitter on Wednesday, but added that was not unusual.

"I personally did not, but nor would I have expected to," Milley said. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

