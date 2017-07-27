EXCLUSIVE-Top U.S. general says no changes yet to transgender policy

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in a written message on Thursday to military leaders that there has been no change yet to the military's policy on transgender personnel, despite plans for a ban announced by President Donald Trump.

"There will be no modifications to the current policy until the President's direction has been received by the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary has issued implementation guidance," Dunford said in the written message to service chiefs, commanders and senior enlisted leaders, seen by Reuters.

"In the meantime, we will continue to treat all of our personnel with respect. As importantly, given the current fight and the challenges we face, we will all remain focused on accomplishing our assigned missions." (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)