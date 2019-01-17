Advocacy groups challenge approval of Montana coal mine expansion

The Sierra Club and several other environmental advocacy groups have filed suit against the U.S. Department of the Interior, alleging that it approved an expansion of a major Montana coal mine without adequately studying environmental impacts.

Filed on Wednesday in Missoula, Montana federal court, the lawsuit seeks an order vacating the government’s approval of the expansion of the Bull Mountain Mine north of Billings, one of the largest underground mines in the country. The government failed to properly account for greenhouse gas pollution and climate change impacts that will be caused by burning coal from the mine, the lawsuit said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TYBbFa