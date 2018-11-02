U.S. seeks dismissal of Navajos' lawsuit over Colorado mine spill

The U.S. government has asked a federal judge in Albuquerque to dismiss a lawsuit by nearly 300 members of the Navajo Nation accusing it of negligence in a 2015 toxic waste spill at Colorado’s shuttered Gold King mine.

In a motion on Thursday, the government said the claims, brought against the United States and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA), cannot go forward against the EPA because it is not a proper party to those kinds of claims. The claims against the United States are barred by sovereign immunity, the government said.

