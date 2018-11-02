Westlaw News
November 2, 2018 / 9:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. seeks dismissal of Navajos' lawsuit over Colorado mine spill

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The U.S. government has asked a federal judge in Albuquerque to dismiss a lawsuit by nearly 300 members of the Navajo Nation accusing it of negligence in a 2015 toxic waste spill at Colorado’s shuttered Gold King mine.

In a motion on Thursday, the government said the claims, brought against the United States and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA), cannot go forward against the EPA because it is not a proper party to those kinds of claims. The claims against the United States are barred by sovereign immunity, the government said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SJ2NOu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.