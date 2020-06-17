En banc 9th Circuit affirms mineral rights exclude dinosaur fossils

A federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday after rehearing a case en banc that valuable dinosaur fossils belong to the surface owners of a private Montana ranch where they were found and not to the owners of the company leasing most of the ranch’s mineral rights.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, after disposing of its panel’s 2018 ruling in favor of mineral titleholders BEJ Minerals LLC and RTWF LLC, unanimously affirmed a lower court decision in favor of the ranchers Mary Ann and Lige Murray, reasoning that after the Montana Supreme Court clarified state caselaw, the fossils including “Dueling Dinosaurs” – two specimens locked in a death match valued at more than $7 million – do not meet the test used to identify minerals.

