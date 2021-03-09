Energy Secretary Granholm says U.S. needs to produce more EV minerals

March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday said the United States needs to boost domestic production of the minerals used to make electric vehicles, so long as it is done sustainably.

“We want to make sure that we have each of the pieces in that (EV) supply chain, since many parts of the country are sitting on top of the materials that we need to produce battery technologies,” Granholm said at a webinar hosted by Securing America’s Future Energy, a nonpartisan advocacy group for renewable energies. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder and Timothy Gardner Editing by Chris Reese)