IN BRIEF: Hudbay Minerals sub appeals judge's rejection of $1.9 bln copper mine approval

A subsidiary of Canada-based Hudbay Minerals has appealed a ruling that earlier this year overturned a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (FWS) approval of a $1.9 billion open-pit copper mine in southern Arizona because the project was deemed to threaten endangered jaguars and other species.

Rosemont Copper Company on Friday filed a notice of appeal to the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals after a federal judge in Tucson in February found that FWS had violated the Endangered Species Act (ESA) by approving the project projected to impact thousands of acres of land within critical habitat officially designated for the jaguar.

