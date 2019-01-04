Minnesota cities sue refiners over contaminated driveway sealant

Seven suburban Minnesota cities have sued the makers of refined coal tar used in driveway sealants, saying it has contaminated retention ponds with cancer-causing chemicals, increasing disposal costs when the ponds are dredged.

Filed in Minneapolis and St. Paul federal courts over the past several days, the lawsuits accuse coal-tar companies of ignoring the risks of the sealants and marketing them as safe for use on pavements. Named as defendants were Koppers, Stella-Jones Corp, and Coopers Creek Chemical Corp, all based in Pennsylvania; Ontario-based Ruetgers Canada; Connecticut-based Rain Carbon Holdings; and Oklahoma-based Lone Star Specialty Products.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QlM01S