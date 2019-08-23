Target LGBT
August 23, 2019 / 2:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Court revives challenge to Minnesota same-sex marriage video law

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit by Minnesota videographers challenging a state law requiring them to make videos of same-sex weddings.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Paul, Minnesota, said a lower court erred in dismissing Angel and Carl Larsen’s constitutional challenge to a state antidiscrimination law.

It revived two claims by the couple and their company, Telescope Media Group, and ordered a lower court judge to consider whether they are entitled to a preliminary injunction.

A spokesman for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office defended the law, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below