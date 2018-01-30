FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 9:48 PM / in 7 hours

Hawaii's top two civil defense officials resign over false missile alert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The top two civilian officials of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency have resigned in a personnel shakeup stemming from the false ballistic missile alert last month that stirred mass hysteria across the state, the agency’s military director said on Tuesday.

The resignations of agency Administrator Vern Miyagi and his No. 2, executive officer Toby Clairmont, were accompanied by the firing of the warning-system officer who admitted to mistakenly issuing the alert and suspension procedures against a mid-level manager at the agency. (Reporting y Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)

