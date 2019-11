Mitsubishi Motors Corp’s North American subsidiary on Monday named Katherine Knight as its new general counsel.

Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc said in a statement on Monday that Knight would take the reins as vice president and general counsel, effective immediately. She joins the company from USA Truck Inc, where she was general counsel and secretary.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OpUE1E