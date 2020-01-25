U.S. Treasury Secretary says optimistic about U.S.-UK trade deal

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was optimistic about the potential for a trade deal between the United States and Britain, and there was a focus on getting it done this year.

“I’m quite optimistic,” Mnuchin said at an event held at the Chatham House think tank in London.

“We’re focused on trying to get this done this year because we think it’s important to both of us.” (Reporting by William Schomberg and Elizabeth Howcroft, writing by Sarah Young; editing by David Evans)